Pedestrian struck on Perkins Road

2 hours 32 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, March 08 2018 Mar 8, 2018 March 08, 2018 9:11 AM March 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating a pedestrian that was struck this morning.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 4200 block of Perkins Road. Minor injuries have been reported.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

