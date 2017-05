Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck on N. 32nd Street

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - One person has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on N 32nd Street Saturday afternoon.

The victim was struck in the 1100 block of N 32nd Street shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Sources say the victim was transported from the scene in stable condition.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.