Pedestrian struck on Florida St. overnight
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to the scene of a crash that involved a pedestrian Tuesday night.
The incident was reported before midnight on Florida Street and North 25th Street. According to police, the pedestrian sustained minor injuries. The person was detained due to some type of "emotional disturbance."
At this time, the pedestrian is not facing any charges.
