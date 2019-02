Pedestrian struck on Bluebonnet Blvd and Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a pedestrian struck on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Perkins Road.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. As of right now, the pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital with injuries, but it is unclear the severity of them.

This is all the information we have at the time.