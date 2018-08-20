90°
Pedestrian struck near LSU Ag Center, seriously hurt

Monday, August 20 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. near the LSU AgCenter and East Parker Blvd. Sources said one person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and in stable condition. 

It is unclear if the person hit, or the driver of the vehicle are students. 

