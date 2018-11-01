61°
Pedestrian struck, killed on Sherwood Forest Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.
The incident was reported around 7 p.m. Thursday on N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Tams Drive. A portion of the roadway is currently closed off to traffic.
Sources tell WBRZ a pedestrian was struck, and died at the scene. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the incident.
