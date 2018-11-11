Pedestrian struck, killed on LA 442 in Tangipahoa Parish

TICKFAW- One man is dead following a crash on LA 442 Friday night.

Police say that 27-year-old Joseph Lance died after being struck by a vehicle on LA 442 near Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish.

They got the call around 8:00 p.m. Friday night, Lance was trying to cross LA 442 when he was hit by a 2006 Saturn Vue.

The driver of the car 34-year-old Blair Arceneaux Partin received no injuries but Lance was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Partin took a breath test showing no alcohol in her system, she was not cited at the scene and no charges are pending. Police have collected blood samples from Lance and are waiting for results.

The crash is still under investigation.