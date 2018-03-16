Pedestrian struck, killed on LA 16 Friday

ST. HELENA PARISH - Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed on LA 16 early Friday morning.

At around 6:30 a.m., state police responded to the crash on LA 16 near the intersection of Leonard Chapel Road. The person killed was identified as 38-year-old Andre Dewayne Self.

Authorities say that Self was walking in the eastbound lane on LA 16 in dark-colored clothing. There were also no street lights in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment.

The crash is still under investigation.