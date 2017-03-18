Pedestrian struck, killed on Airline Highway

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross Airline Highway Saturday morning.

According to BRPD, 42-year-old Jill Valori was struck by a 2015 Toyota Corolla while attempting to cross the roadway in the 6300 block of Airline Hwy. around 4:30 a.m. Valori was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.