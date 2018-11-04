64°
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Iberville Parish

4 hours 54 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 November 04, 2018 11:43 AM November 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

MARINGOUIN - One person was struck and killed by a train Sunday morning in Iberville Parish.

According to authorities, the crash occurred sometime Sunday morning on Landry Drive in Maringouin.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

