Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Iberville Parish
MARINGOUIN - One person was struck and killed by a train Sunday morning in Iberville Parish.
According to authorities, the crash occurred sometime Sunday morning on Landry Drive in Maringouin.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
