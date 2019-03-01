Police identify pedestrian struck, killed after vehicle crash on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead Thursday night.

The crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and a pedestrian. Authorities identify the pedestrian struck to be Jennifer Richardson.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Airline Highway near Goodwood Boulevard.

The Chevrolet Silverado was heading south on Airline Highway when police believe Richardson, who is homeless, was attempting to cross the road when she was struck.