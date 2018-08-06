79°
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - One person is hurt after reportedly being hit by a vehicle Monday evening.
The incident was reported around 6 p.m. in 3500 block of Plank Road. Authorities say the victim was being taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
