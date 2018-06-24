90°
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Florida Blvd. Sunday afternoon.
According to authorities, the incident occurred around 1:25 p.m. in the 12000 block of Florida Blvd.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Check back for updates.
