Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Airline Highway

March 23, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car on Airline Highway.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the crash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Airline Highway.

One man was transported to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

