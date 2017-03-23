66°
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE – Police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car on Airline Highway.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the crash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Airline Highway.
One man was transported to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.
