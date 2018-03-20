54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian struck by 18-wheeler on I-12 West

2 hours 23 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, March 20 2018 Mar 20, 2018 March 20, 2018 5:50 AM March 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A pedestrian was struck by an 18-wheeler and taken to the hospital late Monday night.

At around 11:30 p.m. a 23-year-old man attempted to cross I-12 westbound near Sherwood Forest when he was hit by the truck, according to police. The man was transported to an area hospital with  injuries that are considered  life threatening.

Emergency crews and investigators were seen in the area for hours trying to collect information. Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days