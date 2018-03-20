Pedestrian struck by 18-wheeler on I-12 West

BATON ROUGE- A pedestrian was struck by an 18-wheeler and taken to the hospital late Monday night.

At around 11:30 p.m. a 23-year-old man attempted to cross I-12 westbound near Sherwood Forest when he was hit by the truck, according to police. The man was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are considered life threatening.

Emergency crews and investigators were seen in the area for hours trying to collect information. Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.