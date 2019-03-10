Pedestrian struck and killed early Sunday morning on I-110 near East Washington Street

BATON ROUGE- One person is dead after a crash on I-110 near East Washington Street early Sunday morning.

The crash took the life of 32-year-old Cyril Greene.

According to police, Greene was in the passenger seat of a Honda heading south on I-110 around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning when he opened the car door and his cell phone fell out onto the interstate. The driver of the Honda attempted to bring the vehicle to a stop while Greene got out of the car and began walking on the interstate to find his phone.

While searching for his phone, Greene was struck by 36-year-old Christopher London who was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry. Greene died at the scene.

London was arrested and booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on DWI, Reckless Operation, and Vehicular Homicide charges.