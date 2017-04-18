Pedestrian struck and killed by drunk driver on LA 24

TERREBONNE - State Police say one man is dead and another has been charged with vehicular homicide after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Terrebonne Parish Monday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened before 9 a.m. on LA 24 near Clendenning Road. Investigators say a 2007 Dodge Caliber driven by 62-year-old Albert Williams Jr. drove into the southbound shoulder on LA 24 and struck a 43-year-old Byron Acosta.

Police say Acosta suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office.

Williams was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.

"Impairment on the part of Williams is suspected to be a factor in this crash," a statement from LSP said. "A breath test indicated Williams was over the legal limit for alcohol."

Williams was charged with vehicular homicide and improper lane usage. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Correctional Center.

The crash remains under investigation.