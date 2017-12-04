Pedestrian seriously hurt in Ascension Parish hit-and-run, troopers seeking suspect

PRAIRIEVILLE- Troopers are looking for the suspect who seriously injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning.

According to State Police, troopers were contacted around 4 a.m. Monday to investigate a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian on LA 74 in Ascension Parish.

A 24-year-old Geismar man was walking across the LA 74 overpass at I-10 sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday morning when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Troopers urge anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.