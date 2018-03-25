68°
Pedestrian reportedly struck on S. Sherwood Forest

Saturday, March 24 2018
BATON ROUGE- Officials are responding to a pedestrian that was reportedly struck Saturday evening on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of S. Sherwood Forest near I-12.

Sources say the pedestrian was transported with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

