75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian killed while attempting to cross I-10 in Slidell

33 minutes 30 seconds ago May 29, 2017 May 29, 2017 Monday, May 29 2017 May 29, 2017 12:18 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

SLIDELL - Louisiana State Police say a man was killed in a crash while attempting to walk across Interstate 10 Sunday night.

According to police, to crash occurred around 7 p.m. as 28-year-old Lance Britt of Covington was walking through the lefthand lane of I-10 East near Gause Boulevard. Britt was reportedly struck by a 2000 Toyota Solara and killed on impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle and its two passengers were wearing their seatbelts and suffered minor injuries. 

Police don't believe impairment was a factor in the crash. The investigation is still ongoing.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days