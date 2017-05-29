Pedestrian killed while attempting to cross I-10 in Slidell

Photo: Google Maps

SLIDELL - Louisiana State Police say a man was killed in a crash while attempting to walk across Interstate 10 Sunday night.

According to police, to crash occurred around 7 p.m. as 28-year-old Lance Britt of Covington was walking through the lefthand lane of I-10 East near Gause Boulevard. Britt was reportedly struck by a 2000 Toyota Solara and killed on impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle and its two passengers were wearing their seatbelts and suffered minor injuries.

Police don't believe impairment was a factor in the crash. The investigation is still ongoing.