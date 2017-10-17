Pedestrian killed on US 90 in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH- Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Department were on the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

The accident took place on US 90 eastbound near Estis Road in Iberia Parish at 1 a.m. The crash took the life of 27-year-old Gerard Robert.

Authorities say, that Robert was walking in the eastbound left lane on US 90 at the same time a 2009 Ford Expedition driven by 38-year-old Joseph Silas was going in the same direction.

The front of Silas' truck hit Robert from behind. Authorities say, that Robert was wearing dark colored clothing at the time of the crash.

Robert was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Silas was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Silas gave a voluntary breath sample to investigators. No alcohol was present in Silas' system.