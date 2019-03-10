Pedestrian killed on I-110 near East Washington Street while trying to retrieve cell phone

BATON ROUGE- A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-110 near East Washington Street while trying to retrieve his cell phone early Sunday morning.

Police say the crash took the life of 32-year-old Cyril Greene.

Greene was in the passenger seat of a Honda heading South on I-110 around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning when the incident occurred.



Authorities say he opened the car door for an unknown reason and his cell phone fell out onto the interstate.

The driver of the Honda then stopped the car and Greene jumped out then began walking on the interstate to find his phone.

While searching for his phone, Greene was struck by 36-year-old Christopher London who was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry. Greene died at the scene.

London was arrested and booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on DWI, Reckless Operation, and Vehicular Homicide charges.