Pedestrian killed in St. Landry Parish overnight

ST. LANDRY PARISH - A 16-year-old boy from Port Barre was killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

According to State Police, the wreck occurred around 12:30 a.m. on US Hwy 190 near Front Street. The accident took the life of 16-year-old John Richard.

Police say the crash happened as 46-year-old Christopher Barker was driving Eastbound on US Hwy 190 in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. At the same time, authorities reported that Richard was walking across the highway, near the centerline.

As Richard was crossing, he was struck by Barker. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Toxicology samples will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab to determine if there was any impairment on his part.

Barker agreed to a breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

"There were no street lights in the area, and Richard was wearing dark colored clothing," State Police said in a news release.

The crash remains under investigation.