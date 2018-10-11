Pedestrian killed after walking into traffic on I-10

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following a Wednesday evening crash in Baton Rouge.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police Department were called to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-10 west of LA 42(Highland Road). Authorities say the crash took the life of Michael Lemay.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash happened as 78-year-old Francis Barlow was driving in the right lane of I-10 West in a 2016 Honda CRV. For reasons still under investigation, Lemay walked directly into the path of Barlow's vehicle.

He sustained serious injuries because of the crash. Lemay was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Barlow was properly restrained and wasn't injured. He submitted to a chemical test and showed no signs of impairment. A toxicology sample was taken from Lemay and the results are pending.