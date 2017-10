Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck on LA 1

PLAQUEMINE - Police say one person is in serious condition after being struck on LA 1 Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. on LA 1 south of LA 75. According to State Police, the incident occurred just south of Plaquemine.

Authorities say the victim was seriously injured.

Policed added that no one has been cited, and the crash remains under investigation.