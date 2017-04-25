71°
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck on Belleview Drive
PLAQUEMINE - One person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Belleview Drive Tuesday night.
Sources say the victim was struck near the Exxon Mobil gas station on Belleview Drive around 8:40 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to the Plaquemine Police Department, the pedestrian was attempting to cross Hwy. 75 when they were struck by a vehicle.
#BREAKING: Person hit by a vehicle on Highway 75, outside of Plaquemine. @WBRZ— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) April 26, 2017
The driver told police that he didn't see a person on the highway. Police said the driver showed no signs of impairment.
This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.
