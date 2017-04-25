71°
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck on Belleview Drive

April 25, 2017
By: Jeremy Krail
PLAQUEMINE - One person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Belleview Drive Tuesday night.

Sources say the victim was struck near the Exxon Mobil gas station on Belleview Drive around 8:40 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Plaquemine Police Department, the pedestrian was attempting to cross Hwy. 75 when they were struck by a vehicle.

The driver told police that he didn't see a person on the highway. Police said the driver showed no signs of impairment.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.

