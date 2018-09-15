87°
Pedestrian hurt in crash off Plank Road

Saturday, September 15 2018
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. on Navajo Street near Geronimo Street. Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital.  

The extent of that person's injuries is currently unknown.

