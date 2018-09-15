87°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian hurt in crash off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. on Navajo Street near Geronimo Street. Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital.
The extent of that person's injuries is currently unknown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Inside the arrest of Oscar Lozada, recovery of daughter
-
Car dealership donates vehicle to area school for redesign
-
18-wheeler driver ticketed after rear-ending stopped school bus picking up kids
-
Prosecutors: State Police conclude investigation into WBRSO Deputy
-
High school football coach accused of enforcing dangerous practice drills