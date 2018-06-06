Pedestrian hit on Old Hammond Highway

77°
Wednesday, June 06 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning. 

The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on Old Hammond Highway at O'Neal Lane. Sources say one person was transported in serious, but stable condition.

Details about the crash are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

