Pedestrian hit by vehicle, rushed to hospital
BATON ROUGE - One person was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Jefferson Hwy. Saturday night.
The accident was first reported after 9 p.m. in Jefferson Hwy. near Stumberg Lane.
Sources tell WBRZ one person was transported in serious condition, but was stable.
