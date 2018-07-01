83°
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, rushed to hospital

2 hours 51 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 9:25 PM June 30, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - One person was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Jefferson Hwy. Saturday night.

The accident was first reported after 9 p.m. in Jefferson Hwy. near Stumberg Lane.

Sources tell WBRZ one person was transported in serious condition, but was stable.

