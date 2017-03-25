66°
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Jefferson Ave.

March 25, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Jefferson Avenue Saturday night.

EMS was called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Sources say the pedestrian's injuries didn't appear to be life threatening.

The pedestrian also refused to be taken to the hospital.

