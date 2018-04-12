Pedestrian hit by vehicle near OLOL Hospital

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say, a vehicle hit a pedestrian near Our Lady of the Lake Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the 5000 block of O'Donovan Drive near Hennessy Boulevard. According to sources the injuries of the victim do not appear to be critical at this time.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating this incident.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.