Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Florida Blvd.

Sources say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Florida Blvd. near Wooddale Drive.

According to police on scene, an SUV was traveling in the eastbound lanes of Florida Blvd. when a pedestrian stepped into the roadway.

Eastbound Florida Blvd. and Wooddale Drive are closed while police investigate.



