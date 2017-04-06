58°
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Florida Blvd.
Sources say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Florida Blvd. near Wooddale Drive.
According to police on scene, an SUV was traveling in the eastbound lanes of Florida Blvd. when a pedestrian stepped into the roadway.
Police tell me SUV was traveling east bound on Florida when a pedestrian apparently stepped out into traffic. @WBRZ— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) April 7, 2017
Eastbound Florida Blvd. and Wooddale Drive are closed while police investigate.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for details.
