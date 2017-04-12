Pecan Acres residents frustrated with buyout plan

NEW ROADS - Homeowners in a Pointe Coupee Parish neighborhood nicknamed "flood city" are getting help from a local university.

The Police jury met Tuesday night to discuss a possible buyout for Pecan Acres.

After last year's August flood, the subdivision received federal attention. The plan was to fix the issue through a buyout by the Natural Resouces Conservation Services.

Southern University will cover homeowners' legal fees for the buyout process.

"We will issue them a packet and then they will be assigned to either a law student or law clerk or one of the attending lawyers," said Cletus Langlois, the Flood Plan Administrator.

Homeowner Sylvia Williams said she is fed up with the lack of communication between residents and the parish. Williams said the parish should be more transparent in their negotiations.

With the issue still on the table, residents like Gail Hurst believe their district police juror should communicate plans to the homeowners efficiently.

"I'm saying that the information that was given to the police jury tonight should be the same thing that's given to the people and don't wait forever before doing that," Hurst said.