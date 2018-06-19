79°
Pearl Harbor survivor says goodbye upon leaving Hawaii
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) - A survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor is saying what could be his final goodbyes at the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly 77 years ago.
Ray Emory on Tuesday visited the pier where his ship was moored on Dec. 7, 1941. The 97-year-old has long lived in Hawaii, but his wife died a month ago and he's moving to Boise, Idaho, to live with his son. This may be his last visit to Pearl Harbor.
More than 500 sailors stood side-by-side on ships and on a pier to greet Emory, who arrived on a golf cart. The sailors cheered him with shouts of "Hip, Hip, Hooray!" Emory saluted them.
Emory is known for his relentless effort to get the military and Department of Veterans Affairs to identify hundreds of Pearl Harbor servicemen who were buried as unknowns.
