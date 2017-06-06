Peacock causes $500 worth of damage to liquor store in California

ARCADIA – A female peacock found its way into a Los Angeles-area liquor store, causing about $500 worth of damage inside.



The incident happened at the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia on Monday, ABC reports. The store manager, Rani Ghanem, says he tried to guide the bird outside but was unsuccessful.

After ninety minutes along with $500 worth of broken champagne and wine bottles, an animal control officer and Ghanem were able to capture the bird.



Ghanem says the bird took out some of the most expensive bottles in the store. The bird was released into a botanical garden after captured.