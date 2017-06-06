72°
Latest Weather Blog
Peacock causes $500 worth of damage to liquor store in California
ARCADIA – A female peacock found its way into a Los Angeles-area liquor store, causing about $500 worth of damage inside.
The incident happened at the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia on Monday, ABC reports. The store manager, Rani Ghanem, says he tried to guide the bird outside but was unsuccessful.
After ninety minutes along with $500 worth of broken champagne and wine bottles, an animal control officer and Ghanem were able to capture the bird.
Ghanem says the bird took out some of the most expensive bottles in the store. The bird was released into a botanical garden after captured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Peacock causes $500 worth of damage to liquor store in California
-
Drainage a constant concern along Jefferson Highway
-
Two found after going missing in swamps of West Feliciana overnight
-
Flood fight underway in communities south of Baton Rouge
-
Financial issues linger in Louisiana session's final days