PBS 'Weinstein' studies why alleged sex misconduct persisted

March 01, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - In making a documentary about disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, PBS' "Frontline" wanted to focus less on what he did than on how the alleged sexual misconduct went on for so long.

"Weinstein" airs Friday on most PBS stations, two nights before the Academy Awards. Its richness comes in detailing the combination of fear, intimidation and self-interested passivity that papered over sexual misconduct accusations dating back nearly 40 years.

Filmmakers speak to two men who worked with Weinstein. One who worked with him in the 1990s wrestles with his conscience on film and says he chose to hide from the facts. "Frontline" made the film in its first-ever collaboration with the BBC.

