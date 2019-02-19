56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Payless ShoeSource files for bankruptcy, plans to close stores

1 hour 13 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 February 19, 2019 7:55 AM February 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TOPEKA, Kan. - Payless ShoeSource filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Monday.

The company plans to close all of its stores in the U.S. and Canada, according to USA Today. This is the second time Payless has filed bankruptcy in as many years.

Reports say the company has already ended online sales.

Liquidation sales were set to begin as soon as Sunday. Officials say some stores will be closed by the end of March, while "many" will remain open through the end of May.

"The challenges facing retailers today are well documented, and unfortunately Payless emerged from its prior reorganization ill-equipped to survive in today’s retail environment," said Payless Chief Restructuring Officer Stephen Marotta. "The prior proceedings left the company with too much remaining debt, too large a store footprint and a yet-to-be-realized systems and corporate overhead structure consolidation."

The retailer expects to honor gift cards and store credit through March 11.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days