Pay for private university chiefs grows by 4 percent

2 hours 37 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, December 09 2018 Dec 9, 2018 December 09, 2018 6:47 PM December 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) - A new study finds that the presidents of America's private colleges saw their pay increase by nearly 4 percent in 2016.
  
The Chronicle of Higher Education's annual survey of 500 schools found that the average chief made about $560,000, including salary, bonuses and benefits.
  
A total of 61 college presidents made more than $1 million, up from 58 the previous year.
  
Topping the list is former Baylor University President Ken Starr, who left in 2016 amid a scandal over the school's handling of sexual assault accusations against football players.
  
Starr was paid nearly $5 million in 2016, mostly from a severance agreement he negotiated with the school.
  
Behind Starr was Columbia University President Lee Bollinger, who received nearly $4 million, and University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann, with $3.2 million.

