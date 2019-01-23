Paving operations, overnight closures continue on I-10

EAST BATON ROUGE - Drives will continue to see lane closures on I-10 from Highland Road to LA 73, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The closures will run from Thursday night through January 27. The closures are necessary for paving operations from Highland Road to Bayou Manchac. Previous closures took place from January 17 to January 22.

Closure times are as follows:

9 p.m January 24 – 5 a.m. January 25 (eastbound)

11 p.m. January 25 – 9 a.m. January 26 (eastbound)

7 p.m. January 26– 9 a.m. January 27 (eastbound)

7 p.m. January 27– 5 a.m. January 28, 2019 (eastbound)