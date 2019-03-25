Paving operations, overnight closures continue on I-10 in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Later is week motorists driving through Ascension Parish will see more lane closures on I-10 from Highland Road to Highway 73.

The first closure is set for Thursday night. According to DOTD, there will only be one lane per direction closed at a time.

Closure times are as follows:

Thursday, March 28, 2019: 9:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 – EB

Friday, March 29, 2019: 11:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 – EB

Saturday, March 30, 2019: 7:00 p.m.– 9:00 a.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 – EB

The closures are necessary for paving operations, attenuator relocation, and hauling temporary barriers.