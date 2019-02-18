Paving operations, overnight closures continue on I-10

ASCENSION PARISH - Later is week motorists in Ascension Parish will see more lane closures on I-10 from Highland Road to Highway 73.

The first closure is set for Thursday night. According to DOTD, there will be one lane per direction closed at a time. Officials say the closures are necessary for paving operations from Highland Road to Bayou Manchac.

Closures times are as follows:



Thursday, February 21, 2019: 8:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 (westbound)



Friday, February 22, 2019: 9:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 (westbound)



Saturday, February 23, 2019: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 (westbound)