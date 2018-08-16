Paul Walker's brothers open to 'Fast' franchise return

Photo: Caleb and Cody Walker are promoting "I Am Paul Walker"/ Arizona Daily Sun

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Nearly five years after Paul Walker's death, his brothers say they're open to playing his character again in the "Fast and Furious" franchise.

Producers asked Caleb and Cody Walker to fill in for their brother and help complete "Furious 7" after he died in a fiery off-set 2013 car crash.

His face was digitally superimposed onto his brothers' performances for scenes that Walker hadn't yet shot and in a modified ending in which his character Brian O'Conner drives off into the sunset. O'Conner remains alive in the fictional "Fast" universe.

Now 40-year-old Caleb Walker says it's his "dream" that the character can return to "save the day" in a future film.

The brothers are promoting "I Am Paul Walker," a new one-hour documentary that premiered last weekend on Paramount Network.