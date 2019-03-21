Patriots owner wants prostitution video blocked from public

68°
Thursday, March 21 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Attorneys for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other defendants in a Florida massage parlor prostitution case are asking a judge to block the release of video that police say shows them engaging in sexual acts.
  
Lawyers for 14 of the 24 men charged with misdemeanor solicitation say releasing the video secretly recorded inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa would violate public records law.
  
Under Florida law, most evidence is made public when given to defendants. That hasn't happened yet with the videos, and lawyers for Kraft and the other men want to pre-empt it, arguing that evidence shouldn't be made public until the investigation is complete, if ever.
  
Kraft's attorneys and the Patriots have declined comment. The Palm Beach County State Attorney's office did not immediately respond.
