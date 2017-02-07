73°
Patriots fans revel at parade in snowy Boston

1 hour 26 minutes 36 seconds ago February 07, 2017 Feb 7, 2017 Tuesday, February 07 2017 February 07, 2017 9:56 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
BOSTON - It's snowing sideways in downtown Boston, but that isn't stopping tens of thousands of New England Patriots fans from lining a parade route.

Fans wearing team jerseys and caps are braving the bad weather for a glimpse of the Super Bowl-winning team.

Super Bowl MVP quarterback Tom Brady won his fifth championship ring in Sunday's win against the Atlanta Falcons, and he's a crowd favorite. Ahead of Tuesday's parade, many fans were shouting: "Brady! Brady! Brady!"

Police are out in force on the streets, urging fans to stay safe along the route.

