73°
Latest Weather Blog
Patriots fans revel at parade in snowy Boston
BOSTON - It's snowing sideways in downtown Boston, but that isn't stopping tens of thousands of New England Patriots fans from lining a parade route.
Fans wearing team jerseys and caps are braving the bad weather for a glimpse of the Super Bowl-winning team.
Super Bowl MVP quarterback Tom Brady won his fifth championship ring in Sunday's win against the Atlanta Falcons, and he's a crowd favorite. Ahead of Tuesday's parade, many fans were shouting: "Brady! Brady! Brady!"
Police are out in force on the streets, urging fans to stay safe along the route.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City-parish to begin demolishing abandoned, flood-damaged homes
-
Zachary residents on edge after Police post about string of robberies
-
Victim identified in murder-attempted suicide at New Roads home
-
Crime cameras go live in Ascension Parish with plans for more
-
Driver trapped for hours after crashing into River Road levee