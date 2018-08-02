89°
Patriots fan turns Tom Brady's autograph into a tattoo

1 hour 19 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, August 02 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - A young Connecticut woman didn't want to ever lose the autograph she got from Tom Brady.
  
The New England Patriots star signed 19-year-old Megan Uhrynowski's arm after a practice at Gillette Stadium on Monday night that she had attended with a friend.
  
Uhrynowski, a college student, told WHDH-TV her friend had suggested she turn the autograph into a tattoo.
  
So she did.
  
Uhrynowski went to a tattoo parlor the following day and had the five-time Super Bowl champion's signature permanently etched on her arm.
  
She said she was "freaking out" when Brady responded to her request to sign her arm during an autograph session with fans, adding: "It was probably like the coolest thing."
  
