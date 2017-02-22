Patriots coach named as possible witness at Hernandez trial

BOSTON - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been added to a list of people who could be called to testify at the double murder trial of former player Aaron Hernandez.



Belichick's name appeared on a list of possible witnesses filed Tuesday by Hernandez's defense.



Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had previously been named as a possible witness.



Hernandez is charged with the drive-by slayings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston in 2012. Prosecutors say Hernandez shot them after one spilled a drink on him at a club.



Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.



Jury selection is underway. Opening statements are scheduled March 1.