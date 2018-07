Patriotic dog parade, half mile event set for July 4th

BATON ROUGE - Residents and their dogs are in encouraged to participate in a "petriotic paw-rade" and 4th of July half mile event.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Varsity Sports Arch on Arrowhead. The dog event is a partnership between Petz Plaza and Varsity Sports. There will be snowballs, "muttmosas" for adults, and more.

The first 30 dogs in costume get a "Bark Hard. Live Easy." towel.