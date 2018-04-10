Patrick Reed before Patrick Reed 'The Masters Champion'

Baton Rouge, LA - Patrick Reed was destined for greatness at a young age.

"He knew at a very young age that his goal was to be a PGA tour golfer," said Matt Picou, Reeds former high school golf coach.

Reed has a burning passion and a commitment to the game of golf that created an inner confidence that separated him from the start.

"He was very focused, laser focused," said Picou. "He knew what he wanted and he knew what it took to get there."

The journey for Reed started in Texas where he was born in San Antonio.

From there he made his way to Baton Rouge where he attended U-High his final years of high school.

As a Cub, Reed led U-High to consecutive state titles in 2006 and 2007.

During that span he also won the 2006 Junior British Open and qualified for the U.S. Amateurs in 2017.

"He was a very driven kid even as a 16 or 17 year," Picou said. "He practiced more than anybody that I've been around."

Fast forward eight years and Reed is now on top of the golf universe.

Just last Saturday, Reed was sleeping on the lead at the Masters Championship with one final round remaining.

Saturday night and Sunday morning, they are like, oh, well, even though we said all these great things about how he's playing, we think Rory's going to win," admitted Reed. "You know, going into that, it just felt like, okay, well, that takes off a little bit of that pressure off of me and I can just go out and try to play golf. "

On Sunday afternoon the pressure had faded and the fuel to win got thicker.

On the 18th hole he sank a three-foot put to claim his first major championship and first green jacket.

"it's something as a kid you always dream about," smiled Reed. "You're always on the putting green saying 'this put is to win the green jacket'. To finally be sitting down to have my first major and have the great jacket and to be here sitting and wearing it's a surreal moment for me."