Pat Shingleton: "Up, Up and Away..."

The kite was first constructed in China 2800 years ago using silk and bamboo. In my early years, Nick Sudano's dad would construct kites. He would clip sections of the Ellwood City Ledger and glue them to strips of balsa wood. The longer the tail, the better stability for the kite and more draft in the back gave it more lift. March and April are perfect months for kite flying. Strong cold fronts provide the gusty northwest winds that kept our kites aloft for hours. Kite Fest Louisiane’ may provide a "lift" for you and your family at the West Baton Rouge Soccer Complex this weekend. Prepare for some April showers today with hopes of a limit of storms and “April hail”. The weather archives note an an episode of tricky weather on April 2, 1958, when New England recorded one of its worst coastal storms. Beaches from Cape Cod to Portland reported 50 feet of erosion and miles of seawalls and bulkheads were demolished as the storm sandblasted beach cottages. On April 3, 1974, a “Super Outbreak” of tornadoes occurred from Alabama to West Virginia causing 315 deaths. An Alabama man was first injured by a twister, found safety in a church and was killed by a second violent tornado. On this date in 1956, a combination of wind, rain, hail and tornadoes swept across Joliet, IL with nine people blown through a barricade into an excavation shelter...