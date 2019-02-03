Pat Shingleton: "Project Seal and Canadian Geese..."

“Project Seal” was a top-secret operation between the United States and New Zealand. The Telegraph reports that filmmaker Ray Waru uncovered the secret operation while researching buried military files in the national archives. The project involved testing a “tsunami bomb” during World War II. Military experts decided that the flooding of coastal Japanese cities was a second option to the atomic bomb. The plan included detonating a series of ten offshore blasts designed to create a 33-foot tsunami capable of flooding a city. In 1944, blasting operations were ordered to clear coral reefs in the Pacific and a naval officer recognized the large waves produced by the operations. The plan was shelved when experts concluded that a successful mission would necessitate detonating a four million pounder five miles offshore. You probably remember this anniversary... On January 14, 2009 a storm system sent gusty winds to New York with light snow showers. On the following day, calm, cold weather was reported. Due to de-icing delays in Pittsburgh, US Airways Flight 1549 left LaGuardia Airport at 3:25 p.m. bound for Charlotte. Less than 2 minutes after takeoff, at an altitude of 2,900 feet, a flock of Canadian geese struck the aircraft knocking-out both engines and sending the 150,000 pound Airbus A320 into a glide path. The plane was descending over the Bronx at 1,000 feet per minute and the plane’s Captain made a decision never before performed – ditching in the Hudson River. Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and First Officer Jeff Skiles safely off-loaded their passengers in 35 degrees and a wind chill value of 11.